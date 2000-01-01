Astronaut

Today, you are an Astronaut. You are floating in inner space 100 miles above the surface of Earth. You peer through your window and this is what you see. You are people watching. These are fleeting moments.

These videos come from YouTube. They were uploaded in the last week and have titles like DSC 1234 and IMG 4321 . They have almost zero previous views. They are unnamed, unedited, and unseen by anyone but YOU.

The Astronaut video stream starts when you press GO . Videos change periodically. If you wish to linger, tap the button.

The controls are simple. If you like a video and wish it not to switch, you can press down . If a video switches before you've a chance to press hold, you can press the back which will return to and hold the previous video. You can return to the live stream by pressing right .